A funeral for one of the foreign students from Malaysia, killed in a horror quadruple fatal crash near Lake Pukaki is being held in Christchurch today.

University of Canterbury students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa died following a crash between two vehicles and a motorcycle between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Rd.

University of Canterbury students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa died following a crash between two vehicles and a motorcycle between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Road. Photo / Facebook

The crash happened at about 1.30pm on Saturday, closing the road between Tekapo and Twizel. Three people died initially, and a fourth died overnight on Monday in hospital.

The Herald understands a funeral is underway at the Muslim Cemetery in Bromley for Megat this morning.

Malaysian student Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni will be buried in Christchurch. Photo / Facebook

It’s understood that Megat will be buried in Christchurch, while Wan’s body will be repatriated to her family in Malaysia.

Megat’s grandmother, Nor Hanita Meor Mohd Nor told the Malaysian newspaper the Sun that his mother and sister travelled from Malaysia to New Zealand on Tuesday evening.

“We, his family have accepted his passing and also that he will be buried there. When his father was headed there I did say it would be best for him to be laid to rest there,” she told the Sun.

His grandmother confirmed that there will be Zohor funeral prayers also held at the Sultan Yussuf Mosque, in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier confirmed five Malaysian students were involved in the crash, two of whom died.

“The high commission ... with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch is providing consular assistance to the victims and next of kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of,” it said in a statement.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared his condolences to the families of the two students on Facebook.

“Condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand,” he posted.

“I also pray for the three more Malaysian students who were injured in this incident to be healed as soon as possible.”

The New Zealand International Students’ Association earlier put out a statement about the “devastating loss”, saying two Malaysian students were killed while another three were injured.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by this tragedy, and we extend our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We grieve with you during this difficult time,” the statement said.

A nurse who helped perform CPR on a victim of the horror crash said the incident broke her heart.

Bellee Cardeno was travelling from Wānaka with her parents on the day of the three-vehicle crash.

“As part of my career, I’m expecting the worst at the workplace but not on the road.”

She said she was “truly sorry” for the people who had lost loved ones in the crash.

The crash was one of two on the same stretch of road in less than two hours, with about 20 or more people involved across the two separate incidents.

Across the country, seven people died over the Easter holiday, with many more seriously injured.

“Seven people have lost their lives and several others are seriously injured. That’s seven families that will never see their loved ones again, seven Easters ruined and seven avoidable deaths,” road policing director Superintendent Steve Greally said.

