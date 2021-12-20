Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Public backlash: Farmers comes under fire for Facebook post on 'racial profiling' incident

6 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A Government minister is calling for a "racism shake-up" across the retail sector after sharing her own experience of "racial profiling" at a Farmers store earlier this year.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson's comments come as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.