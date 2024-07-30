“We are not ‘selling off or privatising’ the council’s pool and leisure centres, however, this review explores a new operating model and may see more private operators delivering this service on our behalf,” he said.

“It’s important to be clear that no decisions have yet been made about who runs which sites or services.

“We will use an evidence-based approach to provide good advice to elected members for their decision-making - ensuring we are getting the best for Aucklanders.”

The Parnell Baths is among the council pools already run by a private operator, as the council considers are proposal to devolve the operation of more pools and leisure centres. Photo / Alex Burton

The council will decide on the fate of the city’s pools this Thursday. The PSA said the council had already completed a business case process and tenders had closed.

Auckland has 42 pools and leisure centres. Twenty-two of these are run by the council, 19 are operated under contract and one is leased by a third party. Operations of the 22 council-run pools and leisure centres could be devolved.

Those pools included ActivZone in Glenfield, Albany Stadium Pool, Beach Haven Sports Centre, Birkenhead Pool and Leisure Centre, Manurewa Leisure Centre, Pakuranga Leisure Centre, Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre, the Tepid Baths and West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre in Henderson among others.

The Parnell Baths is among those pools already run by private operators. Pt Erin Pool, Papakura Leisure Centre, Sir William Jordan Leisure Centre, Ōtāhuhu Pool and Leisure Centre, Mt Albert Aquatic Centre were also already run by private operators.

“Council pools and leisure centres are an essential part of community life and wellbeing for Aucklanders of all ages, abilities and walks of life. We go there to learn, swim, play sport, and have fun,” PSA president Benedict Ferguson said.

“More private management will just make the facilities we rely on less effective and less accountable,” Ferguson said.

“Keeping management in public hands keeps council directly accountable for running our pools well, and for the safety of tamariki, rangitahi and whānau who use our pools daily,” he said.

The West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre in Henderson is among the facilities where Auckland Council is considering devolving operations. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Ferguson also said running a network of facilities enabled the council to share resources, skills and expertise to make them more efficient and effective.

PSA delegate Gaby Frigerio spoke of the costs associated with outsourcing operations: “Outsourcing isn’t always sustainable in the long term. Setting up and monitoring contracts is expensive, and the private sector can’t guarantee it can provide services at a lower cost than the council.

“Ultimately, what belongs to the public should stay in control of the public,” she said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







































