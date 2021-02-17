Proposal to spend an extra $45m on cycleways in Wellington

Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An extra $45 million for cycleways is on the cards in Wellington's draft 10-year budget.

City councillors are today debating the mayor's proposed Long Term Plan.

But Andy Foster has 11 last-minute changes on the cards after publicly introducing his budget one week ago. His colleagues have plenty of amendments up their sleeves too.

The capital is facing cost pressures including ageing water pipes, insurance hikes, seismic issues, transport plans, Covid-19 and the council's social housing portfolio.

Foster said it was by far the most challenging budget he has seen.

The forecast rates increase for the incoming year is 14 per cent. There is also the option for the rates to go as high as 17 per cent, if there is an appetite from the public to pay off debt faster.

Climate change portfolio leader councillor Tamatha Paul successfully passed an amendment to include "climate justice" in the mayor's guiding principles for the budget.

She said that meant acting urgently and investing significantly in the council's zero carbon transition to meet emissions targets.

She successfully changed the budget proposal to fund all of the council's climate change initiatives in Te Atakura, which is a blueprint to make the city a zero carbon capital (net zero emissions) by 2050.

The move equates to an extra $3.8m in operational and capital spending.

Wellington city councillor Tamatha Paul. Photo / NZ Herald

Paul also wanted to triple the cycleways budget to $200m, but that was narrowly voted down.

However, councillor Laurie Foon got an amendment across the line to increase spending on cycleways by an extra $45m over years 4-10 in the budget instead.

This would keep the council under its proposed 225 per cent debt ceiling.

The money would connect Seatoun to the rest of the city and improve northern and western links to Johnsonville and Karori.

A request will also be made to officers to advise on how the Island Bay cycleway project can be included within that programme.

In Foster's original budget, no money was allocated to follow through with the promise to remediate Island Bay's botched cycleway through The Parade upgrade.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The cycleway initially cost $2m to build and was unsuccessfully pitched as a $14m shovel-ready project last year to fix.

It has been the subject of astronomical budget blowouts, court action, and safety concerns.

Foster told the Herald earlier this week Island Bay cycleway presented a value-for-money issue.

But today he has been overruled by colleagues led by the Southern Ward councillors.

Councillors are yet to vote on the overall budget.

Privatising the Central Library

Wellington's mayor has proposed to privatise part of the city's central library, which has shocked some councillors around the table.

This is despite Wellington City councillors agreeing to effectively rule out privatising the central library last year.

In response to concerns the library would be privatised, Foster said at the time: "We are not going down that track as far as I can see and I don't think there is any appetite in council to do that."

Wellington City councillors are debating the Mayor's budget today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foster has flip-flopped on that sentiment today.

He told councillors they needed to "think creatively" about how the library is funded, while keeping their borrowing-to-income ratio below the proposed 225 per cent, and reopening the building in a timely manner.

The library was abruptly closed after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake due to seismic concerns.

The mayor's preferred proposal is a shared ownership model where the council fronts the capital cost for community parts of the building and the private sector for commercial spaces.

Last year, councillors agreed to strengthen the building at a cost of up to $179m.

But today Foster said mounting cost pressures on the council means the current funding arrangement will blow the lid on a proposed 225 per cent borrowing-to-income ratio, which is already an increase from 175 per cent.

Libraries portfolio leader councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the council has spent thousands of dollars consulting the public before making the decision the library should remain in public ownership, be strengthened and opened.

"We need to respect that process and decision and get on with the work needed. Selling the public library building is not the answer."

Fitzsimons said public-private partnerships may be appropriate for other buildings in Te Ngākau Civic Square but not the library.

Raising the council's debt ceiling

Last year the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency hiked the debt cap for local council borrowers to 300 per cent of revenue until 2022.

WCC officers have advised a 225 per cent debt ceiling is the most prudent for the council, to allow for headroom in the future.

This accounts for the "unknowns" like infrastructure costs associated with growth, climate change adaptation and mitigation, or an earthquake.

But the council still has known costs on its plate that is yet to account for.

This includes $150m to process sludge and $400m to get the council's social housing stock up to scratch.

If the council can't get a deal for sludge off its balance sheet and discussions with the Government are fruitless on social housing, the debt ceiling might have to be raised anyway.

The difference between a 225 per cent and 250 per cent debt limit would free up about a billion dollars over a 10-year period, according to officer advice.

Sludge and social housing costs alone would soak up half of that.