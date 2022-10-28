An emotional Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explores her 'childhood hero' Ernest Shackleton's hut and speaks on the duty of care Aotearoa has to the preservation. Video / Mike Scott

The plane scheduled to carry Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and others home from Antarctica has broken down.

The Prime Minister has been in Scott Base this week, marking the 65th anniversary of the site.

She was meant to touch down in Christchurch about 6am today but the Airforce Hercules wasn’t able to make the flight back.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s office says an Italian plane will instead be taking her and her entourage back to New Zealand.

That flight is expected to be wheels up from Scott Base at 10am - and will arrive in Christchurch this evening.

The start of the trip was also delayed when the flight to Antarctica was cancelled mid-flight because of poor weather.

