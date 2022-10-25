A NZ Defence Force C-130H Hercules transport aircraft. Photo / NZME

The Prime Minister’s scheduled trip to Antarctica today has been cancelled mid-flight, due to bad weather.

Antarctica NZ general manager for communications and people Megan Nicholl said the trip, which usually takes eight hours has been turned around due to bad weather.

Prime Minister's flight to Antarctica turned back and returned to Christchurch. Photo / Flightradar24.com

“The C130 Hercules carrying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Antarctica has turned around due to poor weather at McMurdo Sound. Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon (we call it a boomerang flight!),” Nicholl said.

The visit was scheduled from Tuesday to Friday to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base - New Zealand’s Antarctic home - and the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern is a well-known Antarctic history buff, with explorer Ernest Shackleton one of her personal heroes.

“Antarctica is part of New Zealand’s heritage and future and we’re committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation,” she said before the trip.

“Globally significant research is carried out by New Zealanders there, and New Zealand is invested in that long-term and essential research including through the Antarctic Science Platform and other science investments.

“Antarctic research is urgently needed to understand past and future climates, how we are affecting Antarctica, and how Antarctica will affect us.”