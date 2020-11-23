Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to unveil new job-creating fast-tracked projects

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front media at her weekly post-cab press conference this afternoon, where she will detail new projects to be fast-tracked to bypass the Resource Management Act.

Ardern is also likely to again be pressed on New Zealand's skyrocketing house prices and on the opening of Parliament this week.

But the focus of her press conference will be on the new infrastructure projects she is poised to announce this afternoon.

In June, the Government announced it would fast-track eleven road, rail and housing projects so work on them could begin as soon as possible.

Legislation was passed which meant the projects – which included the Auckland Harbour Bridge Skypath – were able to side-step the RMA.

This was part of the Government's Covid-19 recovery plan and aimed to stimulate the economy by creating jobs for people working on the projects.

Ardern said it could see up to 1200 jobs created.

But Environment Minister David Parker said at the time that he expected the Government would fast-track more projects in a bid to get them underway quicker.

Ardern is set to announce a new tranche of projects to get the fast-tracked treatment this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ardern is also likely to field questions about New Zealand's housing market.

This morning, Greens co-leader and Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson again called on Ardern to consider implementing a wealth tax.

She said this would help cool down the housing market, where prices have risen 20 per cent in a year.

Davidson said a wealth tax needed to be on the table or the "massive divide between the haves and the have nots" would only get wider.

But Ardern has repeatedly said a Government she leads would never implement a wealth tax

"I have said the same thing on this policy no less than probably 50 times. I have ruled it out," Ardern said on the campaign trail.

PM's call with Joe Biden

Earlier, Ardern spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden over the phone.

In an Instagram post, Ardern said she congratulated him on behalf on New Zealand.

"We talked about climate change, Covid-19, trade and our region."

Ardern said Biden talked about how fondly he remembered his visit to New Zealand a few years ago.

"Looking forward to speaking again!" Ardern said.