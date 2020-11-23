Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Child poverty, freedom campers, bank profits, property prices and car stereos

8 minutes to read

Child poverty remedies, proven by years of robust research, lie awaiting implementation in the bowels of government ministries. Photo / Michelle Hyslop, File

NZ Herald

Action on child poverty

As Brian Fallow says in "Time to help the kids, hit the landlords" (NZ Herald, November 20), indignation and resolve – and I would add action - are the only ways

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.