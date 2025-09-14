Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to face fresh questions today following his announcement of a $70 million injection to lure major events to New Zealand.

He made the announcement alongside Tourism Minister Louise Upston on Sunday, aiming to attract more events to our shores.

The Government’s third-quarter action plan promised a major events fund.

The $70m injection comprises $40m to attract “large-scale international events from 2026” and a $10m “Events Boost Fund” to support existing events and attract international opportunities.

There is also a $10m regional tourism campaign to attract more international visitors and a $10m fund to upgrade tourism infrastructure including cycle trails.

This fund will be paid for by taxpayers and is currently a one-off.

The Government has come under pressure from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to allow Auckland to bring in a bed night levy on visitors, which would raise funds to pay for attracting major events.

But tourism isn’t the only thing Luxon has welcomed to New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Luxon visited Tauranga’s Mainfreight branch following Ikea’s recently announced distribution partnership with Mainfreight and NZ Post.

Ikea’s first New Zealand store, located at Sylvia Park, will open on December 4.

Through the partnership, the Scandinavian furniture will be available for delivery to New Zealanders’ doorsteps and for pick-up at 29 Mainfreight-operated points.

After a tour of the Tauranga facility, Luxon told media the competition Ikea brought to the local retail landscape would be a good thing.

Last week, Luxon also issued a statement saying he had asked Dame Cindy Kiro to remain in office beyond October 21 next year, when her term was scheduled to conclude.

Kiro will remain in office as Governor-General for an additional five months to avoid “timing issues” related to next year’s election.