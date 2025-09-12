Herald NOW's political panel discuss a new plan to attract teachers and political controversies Video / Herald NOW

Dame Cindy Kiro will remain in office as Governor-General for an additional five months to avoid “timing issues” related to next year’s election.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this afternoon issued a statement saying he had asked Kiro to remain in office beyond October 21 next year, when her term was scheduled to conclude.

“As happens from time to time, 2026 will see the five-year term of the Governor-General and three-year election cycle coincide,” Luxon said.

“I have asked the Governor-General to agree to a short extension of her term of office, to manage any timing issues that might otherwise arise with the appointment of a new Governor-General.

“I am grateful to Dame Cindy for agreeing to serve in office for this additional time.”