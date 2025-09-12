This has happened before. For example, in 2005 then-Prime Minister Helen Clark announced Dame Silvia Cartwright’s term as Governor-General would extended by four months to avoid holding a selection process at the same time as an election campaign.
Cartwright’s term was scheduled to end in April 2006, but was extended out until August of that year. While both dates were after the 2005 election, the process of finding a new Governor-General would have had to start months before Cartwright’s tenure concluding.
“The appointment of the Governor-General is a significant matter, important to all New Zealanders, and it is appropriate that the selection and appointment process do not coincide with the pre-election period,” Clark said at the time.
Another former Governor-General whose term was extended, albeit for a different reason, was George Monckton-Arundell, who served a near-six year term between 1935 and 1941. His term was twice extended due to World War II.
The Governor-General, who represents the King in New Zealand, holds an important role in the election process, including issuing a writ instructing the Electoral Commission to hold a general election and appointing a government afterwards.
The Governor-General is formally appointed by the King on the advice of the Prime Minister.
