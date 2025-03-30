Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro planted a tree when she visited the Te Ahu Centre in Kaitāia on Friday.

Then on Friday the party visited Te Ahu Cultural Centre, Far North Community Foodbank and Rakau Ora mental health support hub, all in Kaitāia.

Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi chief executive Tia Ashby shows Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro around the impressive Te Kohekohe Community Housing development in Kaikohe that the iwi developed in conjunction with Far North Holdings.

Te Kohekohe Community Housing Development is the Far North’s biggest community housing development, providing 60 homes in an area where accommodation is in short supply. It was the brainchild of Māori health provider Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi, while Far North District Council-owned company Far North Holdings secured the consents and managed the project.

Built in three stages on Kaikohe’s former RSA site, it is believed to be the first housing complex in the country built and co-owned by an iwi and a council organisation.

Kiro praised the development for providing much needed accommodation, and wraparound health and social services, saying it was a great example of a community looking after its people and their needs.

Te Kohekohe Community Housing development, in Kaikohe, was praised for looking after the needs of the town’s people by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro when she visited on Thursday.

‘‘I’m really privileged and honoured to be here today,‘’ she told the gathered crowd, saying she and husband Dr Richard Davies had spent many years trying to help people who did not have a voice.

Kiro said Te Kohekohe Community Housing Development had the same kaupapa and was supporting people who were previously homeless or too poor to survive.

The project exuded manaakitanga (hospitality, kindness, generosity, and care for others, emphasising respect, support, and a sense of community and collective responsibility) and aroha for the community and showed what was possible.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro with other dignitaries and community leaders at Te Kohekohe Community Housing development in Kaikohe.

‘‘Thank you for building a place where our people who need a home can now stand tall.‘’

The Whangaroa RSA building in Kāeo is being refurbished ahead of its centenary commemorations on Anzac Day.

‘‘Thank you for the very kind invitation here to Whangaroa, in honour of those who served in armed conflict since the dedication of the memorial, 100 years ago. Unfortunately, I’m unable to make it on Anzac Day when the renovations will be complete, but I am delighted to join you today as part of my regional visit to Te Tai Tokerau,‘’ she told the gathered crowd.

Capt (retired) Rev. Kevin Herewini, president of Whangaroa RSA, escorts Dame Cindy Kiro into the Whangaroa RSA building in Kāeo that is being refurbished ahead of its 100th anniversary on Anzac Day.

‘‘World War I was an immensely significant time in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history. An emerging nation made its presence felt on the world stage. The Anzac spirit was forged on the treacherous shores of Gallipoli. Our people at home mourned the highest percentage of lives lost, in all the forces of the British Empire.‘’

And although our land bore no physical scars of war, communities were forever changed, with over 500 memorials built to commemorate the honoured dead, Kiro said.

Former soldiers Hemi Ormsby-Martin, Joe Matene and Sam Williams were there to show their respect to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Whangaroa War Memorial Hall.

‘‘This small community of Whangaroa lost 32 men to the war. The town rallied together, fundraising to build a memorial that not only honoured the immense sacrifice of its sons, but one that would also better the lives of those who remained, becoming a place to gather, a place to learn, and a place of joy.

‘‘One of my predecessors, Sir Charles Fergusson, had the privilege of officially opening the Kāeo Soldiers’ Memorial Library, almost 100 years ago to the day. He was, himself, a veteran of WWI, so will have done so with the utmost appreciation and reverence for what the library represented.

We will not forget! Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro visited the Whangaroa RSA building in Kāeo on Thursday ahead of the memorial building celebrating 100 years on April 25 - Anzac Day.

‘‘And now I have the honour to return where he once stood, in the same capacity as governor-general, to commemorate the centenary of the Whangaroa RSA, and to remember those from this community who gave their lives fighting in the First World War, and subsequent conflicts around the globe.‘’

She said the love and care that continues to be given to the Whangaroa RSA is a remarkable legacy that continues to be upheld.

Lorraine Goulton presented flowers to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in Kāeo.

‘‘I understand that of the few utilitarian First World War memorials that were built, the Whangaroa RSA is one of only two left in the country. Its construction was clearly done to the very highest standard, ensuring it would always remain a place of remembrance for the people of Whangaroa.‘’

Kiro said it was an honour to be a part of this RSA’s story, particularly with her personal ties to the area.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro places the Whangaroa RSA wreath in the Whangaroa War Memorial Hall to honour all those from the area who fought for their country.

Warmth and manaakitanga was given to and from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro throughout her extensive visit to the Far North last week.

Inspiring the next generation was important to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro on her Northland visit last week, engaging with rangatahi at Kāeo on Thursday.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro arrives at the Whangaroa War Memorial Hall, in Kāeo, on Thursday, accompanied by husband Dr Richard Davies, kuia Pauline Hopa, kaumātua Joe Harawira and others.

Whangaroa RSA building in Kāeo is being refurbished and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and husband Dr Richard Davies were shown around the building by Campbell Dyer.

Northland RSA District president Colin Kitchen with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and husband Dr Richard Davies at the Whangaroa RSA building in Kāeo.

Te Kohekohe Community Housing development tenant Nelly Paki wanted to record the visit of Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to her Kaikohe home.