During her address, Kiro said it was a “real treat” to be able to visit Te Kura o Otangarei.

She also explained to the tamariki what her role was as the Crown’s representative.

Principal Danelle Watkins said it was a privilege to have her kura chosen as a host.

She said it was a fantastic opportunity to show Kiro how tamariki were thriving under the support of partnerships such as I Have a Dream and her kura.

Watkins said Otangarei had a reputation, but the work within her kura and with I Have a Dream showed a positive side.

The kura was currently undergoing construction, but she felt it showed the reality.

“They’ve chosen to come to us out of all the schools in Whangārei. It’s not as modern and as new as all the other schools.

I’m happy that she’ll see what we have to work in, the conditions that our children are in."

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro addresses Te Kura o Otangarei, explaining her role and referencing her whakapapa to Te Tai Tokerau. Photo / Brodie Stone

She said people had been asking her whether she was planning to fix bits and bobs before Kiro’s visit, but she wanted to keep it “real and authentic”.

“This is what we deal with every day.”

Watkins said if anything could be achieved from Kiro’s visit, it was for her to see how well they were doing with fewer resources.

“We’re very resourceful,” she said.

“ ... Our children can thrive.”

Te Kura o Otangarei principal Danelle Watkins with Dame Cindy Kiro and I Have a Dream chief executive Shane Gorst viewing the tree donated by the Governor-General. Photo / I Have a Dream

She said it was particularly special to host Kiro as a Māori kura.

“I think it’s just something positive for Otangarei. It can highlight the good things we do in our school.”

She said one of their key aims within the kura was to give students a strong sense of identity through their culture and Māori language.

Dr Richard Davies shares a hongi with principal Danelle Watkins while Dame Cindy Kiro leads the way. Photo / Brodie Stone

Staff had spent the last few days teaching students all about the Governor-General’s role and how she should be addressed, she said.

After the welcome, Kiro was taken on a tour of the grounds to see the Otangarei Garden Oasis – a joint venture between I Have a Dream and Te Kura o Otangarei.

Charitable trust I Have a Dream works with schools to provide activities in and out of school.

It also hosts trips and excursions to give students as many opportunities as possible.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro visited Te Kura o Otangarei on Wednesday as part of her region-wide tour. Photo / Brodie Stone

Marketing manager Catherine Baker said that in partnership with the teaching staff, I Have a Dream offered another “consistent, caring adult” in children’s lives.

“It’s someone to bring a different perspective, different knowledge, different wisdom, and to take them on opportunities that families may not be able to access themselves.”

Dame Cindy Kiro and Dr Richard Davies sporting gumboots decorated from students and dreamers from Te Kura o Otangarei. Photo / I Have a Dream

She said Kiro’s visit was a great opportunity to showcase the Otangarei Garden Oasis Project.

“The vision for that is beyond just being able to generate food but the kids can learn to cook and harvest and pickle themselves, but also to create beautiful, relaxing environmental spaces that the kids and community can enjoy.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.