Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro walks onto Waitangi with Kuia Rānui Ngārimu (left) and Dame Naida Glavish (right). Photo / Tania Whyte

The first female Māori Governor General returned to Northland to be formally welcomed at the Treaty Grounds ahead of Waitangi Day Commemorations.

Tangata whenua from a range of hapū across Northland began the karanga as Dame Cindy Kiro was escorted onto the grounds yesterday holding a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Whangārei-born Dame Cindy, who is of Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi nui tonu descent, became the first wahine Māori Governor-General of New Zealand last year.

Kuia Rānui Ngārimu and Dame Naida Glavish walked alongside her with a large crowd following behind.

The Treaty Grounds echoed to the sounds of the pōwhiri, waiata and kaihoe (waka paddler) Joey Rapana playing the pu moana, a conch-like trumpet made from a large sea shell.

The spirits of those at the front of the house, the recently passed, were acknowledged with prayer and hymn.

Youth Justice and Ngāpuhi rangatira Isaiah Apiata opened the ceremony with a whaikōrero in front of Te Whare Rūnanga, on the Upper Treaty Grounds.

“The esteemed Governer General ... the warmth of your people embrace and welcome you,” Apiata said.

“The final words of Kingi Taurua ... the women of the North will be the ones who organise the North.

“I stand here as a descendent of Ngāpuhi and acknowledge you.”

The event coincided with a funding boost for the Treaty Grounds, with the Government announcing a one-off $3 million investment to support the Waitangi National Trust Board.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said the Treaty Grounds were a key visitor and tourist attraction in Northland.

“Tourism accounts for approximately 10 per cent of the region’s employment and approximately 7 per cent of the region’s GDP pre-Covid,” she said.

“It is critical we invest now to ensure the economic recovery of the region while supporting one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant historic sites.”

The investment aimed to “safeguard” Waitangi Treaty Grounds, which was visited by 113,000 visitors and nearly 10,000 students pre-Covid.

“It’s clear that Waitangi is the Northland region’s single greatest attraction which is why this investment will ensure the trust is fully equipped to care for the Treaty Grounds for future visitors, students and generations to enjoy,” Sepuloni said.



