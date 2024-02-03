By Kelvin McDonald Whakaata Maori

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has been welcomed onto the Waitangi Treaty Grounds today, alongside other wāhine leaders including Dame Naida Glavish, Nora Rameka and Hinerangi Cooper-Puru.

Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, has been welcomed onto the Waitangi Treaty Grounds this morning alongside other wāhine leaders Dame Naida Glavish, Nora Rameka and Hinerangi Cooper-Puru. Posted by Te Ao Māori News on Friday, February 2, 2024

In her kōrero to those gathered at the Treaty Grounds, Dame Cindy acknowledged she is the 22nd Governor-General of Aotearoa New Zealand but also offered a reminder she is “the first wahine Māori from Te Tai Tokerau in this role”.

“It is a privilege to join you all today at Te Whare Rūnanga where we gather to acknowledge the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” she said.

Dame Cindy was accompanied onto the Treaty Grounds by Dame Naida Glavish and others.