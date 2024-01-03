The Waitangi Treaty Grounds museums were evacuted yesterday after a bomb threat. The grounds were cleared for reopening after a police search.

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds museums in Northland were evacuated and police searched the premises following a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

People visiting the birthplace of the nation posted on social media they were evacuated from the two museums and Whare Waka cafe.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Ben Dalton said the threat came from an email that had been sent to museums throughout the country, along with several hotel chains.

A senior Treaty Grounds staff member opened the email about 9.35am and alerted Dalton, who phoned police.

“We had police go through the museums with us, then the police cleared us to reopen.”

Baby among Far North road deaths

A 6-month-old baby boy was pronounced dead in hospital after the car he was in lost control and crashed in the Far North last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Waimā Valley Rd about 6.20pm.

Northland Serious Crash Unit analyst Jeff Cramp said the baby was travelling with his parents and a male friend of theirs when their ute lost control on the gravel and rolled on the road.

Cramp said the three occupants, who had suffered some injuries, immediately took the unconscious baby to a hospital in Rāwene, where he died a short time later.

He said they are yet to get any statements from the baby boy’s parents and their friend as further investigations are under way.

The crash is the first fatality in Northland this year and took the holiday road toll to 19. It was one of five Far North road fatalities over the holiday period.

Shellfish warning

Beachgoers are being warned not to swim or collect shellfish at the north end of Tōkerau Beach in Whatuwhiwhi after a pump failure caused a wastewater spill near the beach.

An automatic alarm alerted Far North Waters (FNW) Alliance team members about the pump failure on Tuesday. A crew was immediately sent to the station to clean up the spill using a sucker truck and to replace the pump. The sucker truck will remain on site until the station is operating normally again.

Some wastewater did run onto the beach. However, the tide was out at the time, so it is uncertain whether any entered the sea. The affected beach area is also being cleaned.

As a precaution, signs warning beachgoers not to swim or collect shellfish have been erected along the beach. Local hapū have been advised of the spill, as has Northland Regional Council and Te Whatu Ora.

Water samples were taken and results will be known within 24 hours. Until those results are known, beachgoers are advised not to swim or collect shellfish in the area.

Kerikeri boat race

A fun boat event that celebrates all kinds of small craft will take place in Kerikeri on January 14.

The mini-regatta, which incorporates a short race starting from Rangitane Landing, and a longer one beginning from Waipapa Landing, will include stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, row boats and waka ama, with competitions for single-person and multi-person crews.

Safe, family-friendly fun on the water will be the order of the day, with participants raising money to maintain the boats for the Kerikeri Cruising Club sailing programme. Admission for each participant is $10.

To find out more or to register, email info@kerikericruisingclub.org



