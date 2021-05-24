'Wholly suitable:' The Queen backs New Zealand's new Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro

Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enter the Legislative Council Chamber today, Photo / Getty Images

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Queen has thrown her support behind New Zealand's new Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, describing her as "wholly suitable" for the role.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who appointed Dame Cindy, was also pleased she took up the role, saying she was "delighted" that such a "highly distinguished" person accepted the position.

It was, by Ardern's own admission, a "very long list" of potential candidates.

But Dame Cindy was her top pick – when speaking to the Queen about the appointment, she agreed: Ardern said Queen Elizabeth told her Dame Cindy was "wholly suitable".

Ardern told media this afternoon: "We are privileged to have someone of Dame Cindy's mana and standing for the role and I am very grateful that she agreed to become our next Governor-General".

Dame Cindy, who joined Ardern at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference, said it was a "great honour" to be New Zealand's Governor-General.

"I really am humbled to take this opportunity and I look forward to working in your service as a country."

Dame Cindy's appointment has been welcomed by many and her predecessor, Dame Patsy Reddy, has also been honoured.

Ardern said she has been a "fantastic Governor-General".

But Act leader David Seymour took a swipe at the soon to be former Governor-General, saying she should have kept her nose out of politics.

Although offering her congratulations to Dame Cindy, Seymour was critical of Dame Patsy for "lecturing the public with politicised speeches".

Dame Cindy Kiro speaks to media in Wellington after the announcement she is taking over as Governor-General from Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / Getty Images

This is in reference to her public support of Māori wards and making Matariki a public holiday.

"If she wished to participate in debates about the future of New Zealand she should have run for office, not been appointed to it," Seymour said.

Dame Cindy is well known across in New Zealand academia – she holds a PhD in Social Policy and an MBA (Exec) in Business Administration.

She has also has a strong role in academic leadership.

In 2003, she was appointed as the first woman to lead the Children's Commission.

Her appointment has been welcomed by National leader Judith Collins, who was briefed by Ardern about the decision ahead of time.

"Dame Cindy has made a significant contribution to New Zealand over her career in education and health."

Dame Cindy does not officially begin until October 21 – Dame Patsy's five-year term ends in late September.

But the new Governor-General is already fending off questions about whether it's appropriate that the Queen is still New Zealand's Head of State.

"Clearly I accept the Queen is the head of State of the Commonwealth and I'm here to support her," she told reporters.

Ardern was asked if it was time New Zealand should break from the Commonwealth but she stuck to previous comments that she thought New Zealand should be a republic.

"Despite being a republican ... I have the view that New Zealand will one day move to become a republic," she said, later adding that she thinks it will happen in her lifetime.

But she said becoming a republic at the moment is not something New Zealanders feel particularly strong about.

"I do think there will be a time and place, I just don't think that's now."

Dame Cindy Kiro, pictured here with her Pug Pebbles, is an academic who has worked in roles focusing on improving life outcomes for children and young people who experience social marginalisation or exclusion. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Governor-General:

The appointment process:

The Governor-General is chosen by the Prime Minister, and then appointed by the Queen on the Prime Minister's advice. The Prime Minister also consults the leader of the Opposition about the choice. The usual term is for five years. It is usually someone seen as politically impartial.



The pay:

The Governor-General's salary is $ $371,900 a year. It is set by the Remuneration Authority. The salary was historically tax-free – but has been subject to income tax since 2010.

There is also an annual allowance of $33,358, which is set by the Prime Minister.

After the Governors-General leave office, they get an annuity of up to $79,000 a year. If they die, their spouse continues to get half of the annuity.



Former Governors-General:

Dame Patsy Reddy was appointed in 2016. The role has only once been held by a former politician: that was Sir Keith Holyoake (1977 to 1980). Sir Paul Reeves was the first Māori Governor-General (1985-90). Dame Catherine Tizard was the first woman to hold the role (1990-1995).

The role:



The Governor-General is the Queen's representative in New Zealand - the Queen is the head of state.

As well as representing the Queen at ceremonial events, such as the Opening of Parliament, the Governor-General has a constitutional role: the Governor-General signs laws passed by Parliament (giving the Royal assent), signs the writ to dissolve Parliament before an election, and appoints a Government after an election.

On the advice of ministers, the Governor-General also appoints judges and other officeholders, confers honours, and can exercise the prerogative of mercy. Governors-General rarely pass comment on the political events of the day.

Governors-General tend to stamp their own mark on the role in their work in the community, such as supporting a range of charities, community and sporting organisations.