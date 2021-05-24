Who will it be? Speculation of new Governor-General begins ahead of PM's announcement

Retiring Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias after her valedictory in the Supreme Court, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Retiring Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias after her valedictory in the Supreme Court, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Names of the potential new Governor-General are coming in thick and fast, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed she will be naming Dame Patsy Reddy's successor this afternoon.

Prime Ministers don't provide any speculation on who might get the role.

But there is already a considerable amount of guesswork going on as Ardern gets ready to make the announcement at 3pm.

The speculation includes serious candidates – such as former Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias, Children' Commissioner Andrew Becroft and Māori academic Ella Henry.

But people have already taken to Twitter to speculate on some … less than likely options, such as director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prince Charles.

Briscoes lady for Governor-General or I’m out — Daisy Hudson (@daisy_hudson) May 24, 2021

One person who has more or less been ruled out of contention is former deputy prime minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Ardern said at Waitangi earlier this year that she was not keen on appointing a former MP to the job.

As well as ruling out Peters, this means a number of other would-be contenders are out of contention as well.

It means Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, and former Labour MP, is out of the running.

As is the likes of former Labour MP Dame Winnie Laban, who is not the Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Pasifika) at Victoria University.

Despite this, she has been tipped by some as a favourite.

It also rules out current Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard – although he was never in serious contention, given his prominent role at present.

Dame Sian appears to be the front-running at this stage.

She was New Zealand's 12th Chief Justice – the most senior position in the country's judiciary.

She was the first woman to hold this position in New Zealand and before that, she and Lowell Goddard were made the first-ever women members of the Queen's Council.

She was made a Dame in 1999.

Before becoming a Chief Justice, she held a number of other senior legal positions and did a lot of work on Treaty claims and settlements.

My actual serious prediction, rather than just ragging on others' foolish predictions: Andrew Beecroft. https://t.co/2crbfY6LJx — Graeme Edgeler (@GraemeEdgeler) May 24, 2021

Another more serious contender for Governor-General is Andrew Becroft.

Becroft also has a strong legal background, being appointed as a District Court Judge in 1996 and then becoming the Principal Youth Court Judge of New Zealand in 2001.

Appointed to lead the Children' Commission in 2016, he has since become a very public figure.

Another name being floated is Joe Williams – but he is not seen as likely, given he was just appointed to the Supreme Court of New Zealand.

Another person who is being talked about is Ella Henry.

She was a negotiator for her Iwi, Ngātikahu ki Whangaroa, and has been involved with the Post-Settlement Governance Entity, as Trustee and Chair, until her appointment as Director of Māori Advancement at AUT.

She has a PhD in Māori Entrepreneurship and a number of other qualifications.