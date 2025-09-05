Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister’s Tauranga visit: Christopher Luxon says Ikea deal creates ‘huge opportunities’

By
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon tours Mainfreight Tauranga following the announcement of Ikea's distribution partnership with Mainfreight and NZ Post. Photo / Bijou Johnson

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon tours Mainfreight Tauranga following the announcement of Ikea's distribution partnership with Mainfreight and NZ Post. Photo / Bijou Johnson

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Ikea’s entry to the New Zealand market will be good for local businesses.

Luxon visited Tauranga’s Mainfreight branch today following Ikea’s recently announced distribution partnership with Mainfreight and NZ Post.

Ikea’s first New Zealand store, located at Sylvia Park, will open on December 4.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save