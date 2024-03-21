PM Chris Luxon speaks to media at official opening of a brand new purpose-built facility for Power Farming NZ & JCB. Video / NZ Herald

The Prime Minister is this afternoon addressing a rural audience reflecting on his coalition Government’s first 100 days in office and outlining the road ahead.

Christopher Luxon is also expected to speak about the past week in politics, which has been marred by today’s announcement the country is back in recession, comments his Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters made and controversy about the use of a song during his state of the nation event last weekend.

Luxon will speak at the opening of a new farm machinery warehouse in South Auckland, where he was also expected to talk about infrastructure projects under a fast-tracked approval process.

Stats NZ this morning revealed the country had entered recession with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) falling 0.1 per cent in the December 2023 quarter compared with the September quarter.

Economists traditionally define a recession as two successive quarters in which the economy contracts.

The economy shrank despite record migration levels and population growth. GDP per capita fell 0.7 per cent in the last three months of the year, Stats NZ said today.

Real gross national disposable income fell 1.4 per cent.

In his speech to business figures, Luxon blamed today’s GDP result on the previous Labour government.

“Sadly, the previous government has borrowed more. We’ve got to face up to that. We’ve got nothing to show for it. We’ve got a big fiscal repair job to do,” Luxon said.





Yesterday, Luxon faced questions from Opposition parties during Parliament’s Question Time, copping criticism for prioritising tax cuts for landlords over people with disabilities.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins asked Luxon why Cabinet had agreed to reinstate interest deductibility for properties without boosting disability support funding.

Luxon disagreed with Hipkins’ representation and said his Government was currently going through the Budget process and would be assessing the funding for the Ministry for Disabled People.

He was also pressed on what he had done to reduce the cost of living.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick asked him to name one action his Government had taken to support people facing higher prices.

Luxon’s first example was the ditching of the Auckland regional fuel tax, which he later conceded wouldn’t lead to lower fuel prices in the city until July.

She then asked whether landlords and high-income individuals or low-income people benefited the most from the Government’s proposed tax cuts.

Luxon said Swarbrick would have to wait until the Budget and maintained low- and middle-income people deserved breakthrough tax relief.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.