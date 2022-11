A truck collided with a power pole in Warkworth this afternoon, causing power lines to fall.

Around 4.12pm, Police received a report a truck had collided with a power pole on Sandspit road.

There are no reports of injuries, however, there are some power lines down and a section of the road is currently closed.

The road is expected to be closed for a period of time while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.