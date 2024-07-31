Unison power consumers in Hawke's Bay will be $260 richer in November after the Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust announced its yearly dividend. Photo / NZME

Those in Hawke’s Bay connected to the Unison network can expect an extra $260 in their back pockets come November, with this year’s Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers Trust (HBPCT) dividend rising $20 from last year.

Trust chair Diana Kirton said the trustees were delighted with Unison’s announcement of a $17.25 million dividend payment to HBPCT last week.

The payment for the 2023/2024 financial year was confirmed at the trust’s annual public meeting, which was held on Wednesday at East Pier in Napier.

According to HBPCT, the dividend is exclusive of imputation credits and limited to a maximum of three payments per consumer.

“After doing our sums and reviewing our financial position, we are also delighted to announce that the HBPCT dividend to power consumers is increasing from $240 last year to $260 this year,” Kirton said.