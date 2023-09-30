Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

What are the public’s shares in Hawke’s Bay lines company Unison worth?

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
A Unison faultman working on power lines in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

A Unison faultman working on power lines in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

Independent reviewers are largely in favour of keeping the structure behind Hawke’s Bay’s annual power cheque, rather than giving people the option of a one-off lump sum payment.

But that’s sparked frustration among those pushing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today