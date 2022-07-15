Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Poverty, family background don't explain Māori suspension, expulsion rates - study

4 minutes to read
Factors like poverty or family background aren't solely to blame for Māori students being disproportionately suspended or excluded from school, a new study finds. Photo / 123R

Factors like poverty or family background aren't solely to blame for Māori students being disproportionately suspended or excluded from school, a new study finds. Photo / 123R

By
Dubby Henry

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

It's long been known that Māori students are more likely to get kicked out of school. The phenomenon has been blamed on factors outside the classroom, from higher rates of poverty to parents' education levels.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.