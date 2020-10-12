Potential delays for ferry passengers this morning

One person told the Herald part of the wharf was evacuated following fears the crane could collapse. Photo / Supplied

Ferry passengers are being warned to face potential delays this morning after a barge was damaged, tilting a platform threatening to topple a crane.

Auckland Transport says of the four hydraulic legs on the barge has malfunctioned, forcing the area around the barge to be closed while repairs are carried out.

While the barge is safe and secure, it will be closed as a precaution.

Stanley Bay services have been cancelled and passengers are advised to instead take the Devonport ferry, which will run every 30 minutes.

Birkenhead and Bayswater services will now operate from Pier 4 while Pine Harbour and Devonport services will go from Pier 2.

Other ferries, including Waiheke and Halfmoon Bay, are not affected - though there may be delays.

Photos of the barge show one corner has dropped, leaving the platform tilting down on angle.

A large crane remains on top of the barge. One person told the Herald part of the wharf was evacuated following fears the crane could collapse.

The Herald was unable to confirm the extent of the evacuation.