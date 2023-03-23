Posie Parker begs for donations ahead of NZ events. Video / Kellie-Jay Keen

A New Zealand security firm has pulled out at the last minute ahead of a public rally for a controversial British anti-trans activist who is now facing a $10,000 bill to hire a replacement, it has been revealed.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, a UK speaker who goes by Posie Parker and hours away from touching down in New Zealand on her Let Women Speak tour, has told supporters on social media she is facing a “ridiculous” bill and requiring up to six security guards to protect her while she is in New Zealand.

The activist said her Australian tour had been dogged by last-minute cancellations from supply companies including security and signage.

“Let me tell you how much New Zealand security is going to cost. Ten thousand. Ten thousand.

“A company in Wellington just refused, won’t protect us.”

She blamed the situation on being badly defamed because “most people really hate women”.

“But 10,000 that’s just ridiculous right? Just ridiculous.”

She also revealed in a lengthy YouTube address the need for half a dozen minders for the New Zealand leg of the tour which kicks off tomorrow in Auckland at Albert Park.

“I am so looking forward to meeting the women in New Zealand.

“We know it is going to be tough, that’s why we are doing it, that’s why I am going to New Zealand because it’s tough.

“I’ve got to have six security guards.”

Two outdoor meetings are being held in New Zealand. The first takes place at Albert Park at 11am tomorrow and at Wellington’s Civic Square on Sunday afternoon.

A coalition of rainbow community groups is taking Immigration Minister Michael Wood to court over a decision to allow the British anti-transgender activist into the country.

They are also seeking an interim order to prevent Keen-Minshull from entering the country until the review can take place.

Immigration NZ earlier this week decided she did not meeting the threshold to be classed an excluded person and allowed to travel here.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride yesterday filed for a judicial review in the High Court.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa executive director Ahi Wi-Hongi said the groups believed Keen-Minshull’s presence in New Zealand would pose a significant threat to public order and a risk to public interest.

But Keen-Minshull queried why all this effort was being made to muzzle her.

“What are you afraid of? Like seriously, why would you want to stop someone talking?

“If I’m so terrifying and terrible and say these awful things why wouldn’t you want to hear me say it so everybody else can hear me say it so everybody else can agree they’re terrible things to say.

“I do not want men in spaces that women have carved out for ourselves and I can’t work out why you would want to stop me from saying that.”



