Counter-protesters - including one armed with a bottle of tomato juice - have seen British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aborting her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

The protester who doused Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, with tomato juice says police are seeking a warrant for her arrest.

Eli Rubashkyn said she has been told by police a warrant for her arrest will likely be filed in the District Court by 3pm.

Rubashkyn, who is now in Australia, shared a screenshot of an alleged email from police urging her to front up - claiming the situation could escalate unnecessarily if a warrant is served.

Rubashkyn told the Herald that they would probably not return to New Zealand for some time.

”I am scared. I have been receiving a lot of death threats.

“Some people are asking to revoke my citizenship. I have a warrant for arrest issued already so I will be arrested if I am in New Zealand.

“I will go to prison, National want to make an example, to them free speech is more important than human rights.”

Rubashkyn said a group of people was helping to find a lawyer and to raise money for a legal defence.

A police spokesperson said they were looking into the situation and will come back to the Herald as soon as they can confirm something.

Earlier today, police announced they were investigating allegations of offending at the Vision NZ and Posie Parker protests in Auckland over the weekend after receiving a “number of calls and reports”.

Around 150-200 people showed up in support of Keen-Minshull and her Let Women Speak event on Saturday but they were drowned out by a much larger group of around 2000 counter-protestors. Parker then abandoned her tour, citing safety concerns.

🤣🤣 I am in Oz 🇦🇺 slaaaaaay💅🌸🏳️‍⚧️💜💛💃 pic.twitter.com/nnSFNWxJ59 — 🍅🏳️‍⚧️🍅Eli Rubashkyn 🍅🏳️‍⚧️🍅 (@ElianaRubashkyn) March 29, 2023

Acting district commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said police were in the investigation phase of their inquiries, which involved analysing and reviewing a “considerable volume” of video footage of the protests that had been posted to social media, along with CCTV footage from nearby.

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker is drowned out by trans-rights supporters at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Police has also received a number of calls and reports to 111 and 105 of alleged offending, which we are also looking into. From this, we can determine if offending has actually occurred and look to hold any offenders to account.”

Tetzlaff said they will proactively update media when they are able and have substantive information to share.

On Monday RNZ reported a group supporting Keen-Minshull, Speak Up for Women, was making a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority regarding her safety at the Auckland rally.

Spokesperson Suzanne Levy told the station she found the protesters’ behaviour disturbing and violent.

The IPCA confirmed it received multiple complaints relating to Keen-Minshull’s Auckland rally.