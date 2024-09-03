However, Judge Lummis was not persuaded.

She told the court today the seriousness of the offending was elevated because it was a “well thought out premeditated assault” that she later justified to the media.

While Judge Lummis acknowledged Rubashkyn, whose legal name is Eliana Golberstein, was remorseful, she noted an apology was absent from her submissions to the court.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Munshill aka Posie Parker at Albert Park following the juice incident.

“I am left questioning whether there is genuinely true remorse, and I can certainly appreciate regret and that you would do things differently if you had your time again, but in terms of remorse, I’m left wondering.”

In sentencing Golberstein, she pointed to the personal struggles she had faced as an intersex person, including being stabbed and shot at in her home country, as well as her volunteer work supporting gender-diverse organisations.

“You have become an advocate for the rainbow community... you are grateful for what New Zealand has offered you.”

Judge Lummis told the court Golberstein had been subjected to death threats following the assaults and she agreed with Olsen’s submission that she had already received enough punishment.

With this in mind, Judge Lummis chose not to impose a penalty, resulting in Golberstein receiving a conviction and discharge for her crimes.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a $4000 fine.

“Don’t lose faith or hope from that decision, I know it’s not what you wanted,” she told Golberstein.

“I wish you the very best of luck on your continued journey from here.”

As Golberstein left court she turned to reporters and said, “Only God judges, and I just want God to judge me”.

Assault sentencing for tomato juice thrower Eli Rubashkyn, aka Eliana Golberstein was held at the Auckland District Court. Photo / Dean Purcell

Parker, legal name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, is named on court documents as the complainant for one of the charges.

The other complainant is Tania Suzanne Sturt, who helped organise the March event and who was standing next to Parker at the time in question. She was also doused in juice.

In a victim impact statement, Sturt said when the liquid first hit her head she thought it was acid, “I waited for my skin to burn”.

“I felt terror then disgust and violation.”

She told the court she received therapy for trauma and was still struggling with symptoms of trauma.

Eli Rubashkyn just before entering the band rotunda and pouring tomato juice on anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker.

According to the summary of facts, Golberstein, arrived at Albert Park about 11am.

Parker arrived later amid a significant counter-protest comprising many people from the rainbow and transgender communities in Auckland and their supporters.

Parker entered a band rotunda to address the crowd and was greeted with an embrace by Sturt.

Golberstein was also in the rotunda, carrying a one-litre bottle of Keri Premium tomato juice, the summary of facts said.

Golberstein approached Keen and Sturt and poured the tomato juice over them both, covering their hair and clothing.

Parker’s security escort grabbed Golberstein, pulled her away and forcibly removed her from the rotunda. She was then pelted with a water bottle.

“Ms Keen ultimately abandoned her public address and was assisted from Albert Park by police.”

Neither Keen, aka Parker, nor Sturt were injured, according to the summary.

Golberstein declined to make a statement to police but admitted pouring the juice on Parker in a media interview immediately after the incident.

She said she wanted Parker to know “her words are blood because they are killing our people”.

“This is my safe space, my safe haven and I’m not going to let that be taken away from me because this is my home,” Golberstein said.

Before this case she had not appeared before the courts.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.