Eli Rubashkyn was convicted of two assault charges over the incident on March 25 last year at Auckland’s Albert Park band rotunda.
She pleaded guilty to the charges in June through her lawyer James Olsen during a brief appearance via audio-visual link before Judge Claire Ryan.
Yesterday, Olsen had asked Judge Kirsten Lummis to grant his client a discharge without conviction, saying the overall gravity of her offending was low and that she had been attempting to stop Parker from sharing her anti-trans views.
She told the court today the seriousness of the offending was elevated because it was a “well thought out premeditated assault” that she later justified to the media.
While Judge Lummis acknowledged Rubashkyn, whose legal name is Eliana Golberstein, was remorseful, she noted an apology was absent from her submissions to the court.
“I am left questioning whether there is genuinely true remorse, and I can certainly appreciate regret and that you would do things differently if you had your time again, but in terms of remorse, I’m left wondering.”
In sentencing Golberstein, she pointed to the personal struggles she had faced as an intersex person, including being stabbed and shot at in her home country, as well as her volunteer work supporting gender-diverse organisations.
“You have become an advocate for the rainbow community... you are grateful for what New Zealand has offered you.”
Judge Lummis told the court Golberstein had been subjected to death threats following the assaults and she agreed with Olsen’s submission that she had already received enough punishment.
With this in mind, Judge Lummis chose not to impose a penalty, resulting in Golberstein receiving a conviction and discharge for her crimes.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a $4000 fine.
“Don’t lose faith or hope from that decision, I know it’s not what you wanted,” she told Golberstein.
“I wish you the very best of luck on your continued journey from here.”
As Golberstein left court she turned to reporters and said, “Only God judges, and I just want God to judge me”.
Parker, legal name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, is named on court documents as the complainant for one of the charges.
The other complainant is Tania Suzanne Sturt, who helped organise the March event and who was standing next to Parker at the time in question. She was also doused in juice.