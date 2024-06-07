Posie Parker assault case: Tomato juice protester Eli Rubashkyn pleads guilty

When anti-transgender campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker, spoke in Hobart, her and her small group of supporters were drowned out by hundreds of counter-protesters. Video / @LGBwiththeT / Kellie-Jay Keen

An activist who doused controversial British anti-transgender rights campaigner Posie Parker with tomato juice during a raucous speaking event and counter-protest in Auckland has admitted assault charges.

Eli Rubashkyn, 35, whose legal name is Eliana Golberstein, faced two charges of assault after the March 25, 2023 incident at the Albert Park band rotunda.

She pleaded guilty to the charges via her lawyer James Olsen during a brief appearance via audio-visual link before Judge Claire Ryan at the Auckland District Court on Friday.

In October last year, Golberstein failed in a bid to have the assault charges dropped.

Olsen asked that no convictions be entered on the two assault charges and indicated he would be seeking a discharge without convictions. Judge Ryan set a sentencing date of September 2 at 3.45pm.

Judge Ryan remanded Golberstein at large ahead of sentencing.

