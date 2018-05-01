Three people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after the turbo engine of a digger exploded aboard a vessel at the Port of Napier. Photo / File

Three people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after the turbo engine of a digger exploded aboard a vessel at the Port of Napier. Photo / File

An investigation has been launched into an incident aboard a logging ship in Napier Port on Monday night which resulted in six workers being taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

While four of the workers were discharged after initial treatment two, a man in his early 20s and one in his late 30s, remained in hospital in a general ward overnight and were eventually discharged this afternoon.

A Napier Port spokesperson said staff from the stevedoring company ISO, which worked with log exporter Ernslaw One, were affected in the emergency call-out.

Maritime New Zealand has confirmed an investigation would be carried out and it was likely to be several weeks before it was concluded.

Investigators, who were at the port yesterday, would be working in with ISO and the shipping company and the investigation would include scene investigations and interviews.