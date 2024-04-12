Voyager 2023 media awards
Working for Winston - the advisers behind the Foreign Minister, NZ First leader and Deputy PM

Audrey Young
By
10 mins to read
Foreign Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters (right) and close advisers: Michael Appleton (top left), Jon Johansson (top right), Helen Lahtinen (centre), John Tulloch (bottom left) and Darroch Ball. Photo / NZME

There’s Winston Peters, the New Zealand First leader, and Winston Peters, the Foreign Minister.

This week we have seen Peters offshore, visiting Egypt, Poland, Sweden and Brussels for a Nato meeting, speaking to

