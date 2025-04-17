Departing Ministry of Health boss Dr Diana Sarfati announced her resignation in February, despite not being close to finishing up what was due to be a five-year stint in the role.

At the time, she described the job as “one of the most challenging and rewarding roles within the health sector”.

“The challenge of restructuring and unifying an entire health system is not to be underestimated. I want to acknowledge the incredible people who I have worked with across the sector who give their all every day,” Sarfati added.

A paper sent to Public Service Minister Judith Collins dated March 20, proactively released by the Public Service Commission, confirmed the commissioner was considering the options on the table.

“In this case, the Commissioner is weighing up the need to provide the Ministry and Health sector with stability of leadership, with the benefits of running an open and contestable process. He must also consider the requirement for any appointment to be merit-based and ensure the candidate’s experience and capabilities are aligned with the challenges and opportunities faced by the Ministry,” the document stated.

The paper confirmed the commissioner was seeking feedback from both Collins and Health Minister Simeon Brown.

It added vacancies for chief executives in the sector are “most often” filled by running an open and contestable hiring process.

“This is appropriate, given the [Public Service] Act’s requirement for Public Service chief executive appointments to be merit-based,” officials said.

When stating the merits of a traditional hiring process, the paper said it would test the market, and “ensures the Commissioner has a range of candidates, with differing leadership propositions, capabilities and experiences to consider against the requirements of the position description”.

It was noted the “open and contestable” process would take approximately five months, which would allow for Cabinet processes, advertising, interviews and reference checks.

The traditional hiring process would allow further consultation with ministers, including the Prime Minister and Public Service Minister.

A further paper, an Aide Memoire for Collins, providing talking points for a Cabinet meeting, confirmed Deputy Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott found transferring Sonerson into the top role was “the most suitable” way forward.

Baggott was required to consider the public interest and merit-based appointments in her decision and found leadership and stability were needed at the public health agency.

“The Deputy Public Service Commissioner considers there is an immediate need for stability within the Ministry of Health, and the health system, which is going through significant change, including at the most senior levels of leadership,” the memo stated, reiterating a “need for the Ministry [of Health] to reset internally”.

The memo to Collins showed Baggott considering it would be a “risk” and “missed opportunity” to take 4-6 months to fill the role through an open and contestable process.

Baggott looked at Sonerson’s understanding of the “challenges and opportunities” facing the Health Ministry, and examined her role as Acting Director-General of Health and Secretary for Transport. Sonerson also went through a “short interview” with the deputy commissioner through the hiring process.

Prior to her role at the Ministry of Transport, Sonerson held other senior public sector roles across the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Police and the Ministry of Justice.

In a post on LinkedIn, Sonerson said she was looking forward to the challenges and opportunities in leading the Health Ministry.

“I see it as a priority to get our health system working well, so our health professionals are freed up to do what they are best at – looking after the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders," she said.

