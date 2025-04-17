Advertisement
Why Director-General of Health Audrey Sonerson was hand-picked, not traditionally hired

Azaria Howell
Political Reporter·NZ Herald·
Audrey Sonerson was appointed Director-General of Health after leading the Ministry of Transport. Composite photo / Public Service Commission, NZME

In the event of a future public health emergency, former Ministry of Transport chief executive Audrey Sonerson will address the nation in the way Ashley Bloomfield did during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonerson was appointed Director-General of Health and Ministry of Health in April, after filling in for the role from February.

