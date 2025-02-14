Advertisement
Health Minister Simeon Brown denies three senior health resignations connected

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown opens ward at North Shore Hospital. Video / NZ Herald

Health Minister Simeon Brown is denying the resignations of three senior health executives within a week are connected, as the director-general of health announces she is stepping down.

Dr Diana Sarfati, in a statement on Friday, confirmed she was resigning and would vacate the role at the end of next week.

She highlighted the “challenge of restricting and unifying an entire health system” and how it was “not to be underestimated”.

“Now, having made the decision to go, I have decided to leave promptly,” her statement said.

“I have appreciated the privilege, and responsibility that has come with leading the Ministry of Health during a time of significant change within the sector.

“It is now time to allow someone new to take up the mantle of one of the most challenging and rewarding roles within the health sector.”

Health Minister Shane Reti, flanked by the Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati (left), and Health NZ chief executive Margie Apa. Photo / Mark Mitchell
She acknowledged the “incredible people” who worked in the health sector. She said she would be taking time before considering “other opportunities”.

Sarfati is the latest senior health official to resign in a matter of days.

Earlier this week, director of public health Dr Nicholas Jones said he would be concluding his secondment as planned in February and resuming his previous role in Hawke’s Bay.

Last Friday, Health NZ chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa resigned amid the entity’s search for a new chief executive as Apa approached the end of her term.

While her term ended in June, Apa said she had wanted to “make space” for a new leader as a part of Health NZ’s reset.

“Health New Zealand is at a point in the reset where a different leadership approach is required to take us forward, and I would like to make space for that now.”

Brown, who took over the portfolio from Dr Shane Reti last month, had told the Herald there would have to be some change within Health NZ’s leadership as he focused the organisation on the Government’s health targets.

Brown on Friday reiterated his appreciation of Sarfati’s efforts during a “very challenging” set of health reforms led by the previous Labour Government.

Despite having signalled a changing of the guard, Brown today claimed none of the resignations were linked.

“These people have made their own decisions.”

Health Minister Simeon Brown speaking to the press about the resignation of Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati. Photo / Alex Burton
He also denied Sarfati had been encouraged to leave: “Ultimately, she made her own decision here.”

Brown said Sarfati had called him yesterday to inform him of her plans.

Acting Labour health spokesman Peeni Henare described the changes as a Government-orchestrated “bloodbath”.

“Christopher Luxon thinks a purge of health leadership will turn around the health system while he refuses to invest properly for the health of New Zealanders.

“Dr Sarfati is a world-leading cancer research expert, improving survival rates and closing inequities in treatment. If the Government doesn’t reach its cancer targets without Dr Sarfati they have no one to blame but themselves.’

Brown, responding to Henare’s comments, criticised Labour’s decision to reform the health system during the pandemic, saying they “couldn’t have chosen a worse time”.

Public Service Association acting national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons warned Sarfati’s resignation would cause more turmoil in an already stretched health system

“The fundamental problem in health is that the Government is starving our health system of the funding needed to run it,” she said.

“Hard-working public servants delivering healthcare, like Dr Sarfati, are being asked to work miracles to somehow keep a groaning system working for New Zealanders.”

