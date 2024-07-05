Watch: PM Christopher Luxon speaks to media ahead of US visit

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to journalists with just days remaining before he travels to the United States for this year’s Nato summit in Washington DC.

Luxon this morning visited farming co-operative Ruralco in Ashburton before holding a media stand-up about 12.30pm, which will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

On Monday, Luxon would fly to the US ahead of the summit alongside other world leaders, with whom he would hold several bilateral meetings.

Luxon has said security would be a central focus of the summit, particularly with respect to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

During the summit, a meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four - New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Korea would take place. It was the third time such a meeting had been held at a Nato summit, intended to allow the countries’ leaders to discuss shared challenges.