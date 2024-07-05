Advertisement
Watch: PM Christopher Luxon speaks to media ahead of US visit

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to journalists with just days remaining before he travels to the United States for this year’s Nato summit in Washington DC.

Luxon this morning visited farming co-operative Ruralco in Ashburton before holding a media stand-up about 12.30pm, which will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

On Monday, Luxon would fly to the US ahead of the summit alongside other world leaders, with whom he would hold several bilateral meetings.

Luxon has said security would be a central focus of the summit, particularly with respect to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

During the summit, a meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four - New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Korea would take place. It was the third time such a meeting had been held at a Nato summit, intended to allow the countries’ leaders to discuss shared challenges.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said security will be a key focus at Nato. Photo / Jason Dorday
Luxon would also be meeting with members of the US administration and Congress.

“It is imperative that we have good relationships with key American decision-makers, so they understand what New Zealand is trying to achieve in the world,” he said.

After Washington DC, Luxon would travel to San Francisco with the intention of securing “greater investment links” between New Zealand and the United States, Aotearoa’s second-largest trading partner.

Yesterday, Luxon and Mental Health Matt Doocey elaborated on the Government’s five mental health and addiction targets revealed in the Government Policy Statement on health.

In an interview with the Herald, Doocey said he was confident the targets could be achieved, despite data concerning some of the metrics never being collected before.

“We will need to move at speed to set up the data monitoring and ensuring data quality as well.”

