Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the post-Cabinet press conference, Parliament, Wellington, 24 June, 2024. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and China’s actions as a growing world superpower are likely to be central issues during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s trip to the United States for the Nato summit.

Luxon will be in Washington DC from July 9 for the summit with other world leaders with whom the PM would hold several bilateral meetings.

“Prosperity is only possible with security, with our discussions set to focus on our collective efforts to support the rules-based system,” Luxon said.

Nato countries, particularly the US, had deemed Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and China’s growing presence in regions, including the Pacific, as indicative of their shift away from an international rules-based regime.

During the summit, a meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four - New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Korea would take place. It was the third time such a meeting had been held at a Nato summit, intended to allow the countries’ leaders to discuss shared challenges.