Independent MP Darleen Tana during Question Time. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party delegates are meeting this evening to decide whether to use the waka-jumping law against one of the party’s former MPs, Darleen Tana. If at lest 75% delegates vote yes, Tana could be gone from Parliament very quickly.

The meeting began at 6.30pm and could last for some time as Green delegates from throughout the country debate Tana’s fate. This story will be updated live with developments as they happen.

Tana has sat as an independent MP since she resigned from the Green caucus earlier this year after an investigation into alleged migrant exploitation at her husband’s business, and what Tana knew about it.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and the wider caucus have called on Tana to resign. However, she has refused to do so.

At the party’s AGM in July, members voted to consider whether to use the waka-jumping law to boot Tana from Parliament altogether. The party kicked the question to its members who debated the issue in branch meetings up and down the country. Those branches then elected delegates who will attend Thursday’s Special General Meeting and ultimately decide whether to use the law to eject Tana from Parliament.