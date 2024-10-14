Darleen Tana appeals, but Greens continue process to oust her

Former Green MP Darleen Tana has reportedly appealed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Green MP Darleen Tana has reportedly appealed a High Court ruling from September that cleared the way for the Green Party to use the waka-jumping law to boot her from Parliament.

Neither Tana nor her lawyer responded to calls from the Herald on Tuesday morning. In a statement, Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said she “received notice that Darleen Tana is appealing the High Court ruling from the 20th of September”.

The Greens are at the end of a long internal process to decide whether to oust Tana from Parliament altogether. She earlier quit the party and now sits as an independent MP.

Green Party branches have been discussing whether the party should use the waka-jumping law to oust Tana. Delegates are due to attend a special general meeting on Thursday to vote on whether the party should use the law.