“We have also been looking for accountability,” she said, urging Tana herself to take responsibility and resign from Parliament.

“She is not a member of the Green Party anymore. She is not fit to be a member of Parliament.”

As long as she stayed in Parliament, the Greens would continue with this process, Swarbrick said.

Tana quit the party earlier this year after a damning report into what she new about alleged migrant exploitation at her husband’s business. She now sits as an independent.

Tana brought legal action against the Greens, arguing the Greens had not followed their own constitution. The High Court disagreed, paving the way for the Greens to move to oust Tana.

Swarbrick said the caucus did not take the allegations around the party being culturally unsafe lightly.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono said the Pasifika Greens had reset themselves.

Swarbrick said her caucus had been “forged in fire” and the MPs there were deeply committed to their work.

“Of course it’s been gnarly, but we have all looked after each other in the process.”

The Herald has made inquiries about a potential appeal by Tana and was told a decision one way or the other would be made by October 2.

In July, the Greens decided to call a Special General Meeting (SGM) to decide her fate. Party members would debate whether they wanted to use the waka-jumping law on Tana at the party’s many branches up and down the country. They would then elect delegates to the SGM who would ultimately decide whether to remove Tana or not. A minimum of 75% of party delegates were required to remove her.

The meeting was set to be held on September 1, but was cancelled on August 28 after an agreement between Tana and the Greens, while the case was heard at the Auckland High Court.

The process could be restarted quite quickly. Branches have already met, debated, and selected their delegates.

If members decide to remove Tana, the party co-leaders would write to the Speaker notifying him of their belief her continued presence interferes with the proportionality of Parliament and that she should be removed. Tana would be the first MP to be expelled under the current iteration of the waka-jumping law.