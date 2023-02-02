Waka crews get ready to leave Hobson Bay just after dawn on Waitangi Day in 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National Party leader Christopher Luxon are about to enter the cauldron of Māori politics, as they head north for an action-packed few days in their visits to Waitangi in their respective roles.

Due to Covid-19 it is the first time since 2021 that events have been held there in person to mark the signing of the country’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, and this year, being an election year, holds extra significance.

Hipkins is in the Northland settlement today to meet with the Iwi Chairs Forum, ahead of further events on Sunday and the traditional dawn ceremony on Waitangi Day, Monday.

Today it is expected that high on the agenda with Māori will be Three Waters, climate change, the cost of living and co-governance.

At Rātana, Hipkins said co-governance was misunderstood and misused by some to stoke fear.

But there are also concerns from Māori that he will be winding back some of the co-governance arrangements in the controversial Three Waters reforms, which themselves are tipped for a rethink.

These were solidified this week after veteran Labour Māori MP Nanaia Mahuta, with links to Waikato/Tainui and the Kiingitanga, was stripped of her Local Government portfolio and demoted in Cabinet.

Iwi leaders have expressed a desire to reframe the concept - which is, generally speaking, a modern interpretation of partnership between Māori and the Crown in the management and delivery of public services and or/resources, devolved from rights guaranteed under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

They had suggested “partnership” or “mahi tahi”, essentially “working together”.

Hipkins said on Thursday he expected a good conversation with iwi leaders and hoped it would be an opportunity for them to get to know him.

On the future of Māori with respect to co-governance, Hipkins restated his perspective that there was little clarity over the term and referenced how there were good examples of co-governance.

Other likely topics include the Government’s backtracking on developing an action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The meeting comes as the Human Rights Commission published two reports urging the Government to develop a National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR), in particular focusing on the impacts of colonisation, racism and white supremacy upon tangata whenua.

Both reports called for the Government to commit to constitutional transformation and co-governance with tangata whenua. A Northland housing announcement is also expected on Friday.

The main political events in the days leading up to Waitangi Day on Monday will take place on Sunday, where political leaders and MPs will be welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

There each leader will have the opportunity to speak, before it is opened up to a forum to discuss a range of constitutional issues including questions of unity, promises under the Treaty, and what New Zealand should look like in 2040, the bicentenary of when the Treaty of Waitangi was signed.

It is also expected there will be a range of acknowledgements for the recent passing of veteran Māori rights activist, Ngāpuhi kuia Titewhai Harawira. Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not be attending, and it is understood Māori leaders are planning a ceremony for her at a later date.

In the past, political events took place at nearby Te Tii Marae, also known as the lower marae due to its location, but were shifted in 2017 after the arena became a flashpoint for political activism.

The preceding year then-Prime Minister John Key boycotted events in Waitangi after being told he was prevented from speaking at Te Tii Marae.

Luxon will arrive on Saturday night and attend the Sunday events in what will be his first visit to Waitangi as the leader (last year in-person events were cancelled due to Covid-19).

At Rātana, traditionally a Labour stronghold, Luxon came under fire for a strong political attack on the Labour Government in his speech - at a gathering that typically avoids politics - covering everything from the economy to bureaucrats.

He also attacked co-governance, despite being urged by Māori leaders there to “not be afraid” of working with Māori.

Luxon will attend events in Auckland on Monday for Waitangi Day.

Hipkins and fellow Labour and Government politicians will be in Waitangi on Monday for the traditional dawn service. Hipkins will also travel to Auckland in the afternoon to attend further events.

Several of Labour’s Māori ministers will also take part in discussions at Te Tii Marae on Saturday, where it is expected the Ngāpuhi settlement process will be a hot topic, along with the Waitangi Tribunal report published late last year about constitutional reform.

Waitangi National Trust chair Pita Tipene said there was a lot of excitement about Waitangi events this year, after last year’s was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It is however expected to be somewhat subdued due to the recent flooding in Tāmaki Makaurau, with fewer guests also expected as a result.

“We don’t think there will be quite the same as [in 2021],” he said. In 2021 an estimated 40,000 people attended events.

Minister for Māori Crown Relations-Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis said he was proud of what Waitangi Day had become in the past five years and the sense of unity that had been restored.

“When we became the Government, Waitangi Day was a real mess. It was, to be honest, quite embarrassing the way things carried on.”

Davis said they’d made a concerted effort to take the politics out of the day, and keep the focus on Ngāpuhi as mana whenua, upholding the mana and tino rangatiratanga.

“Waitangi Day is about Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It’s not about politicians tuning up and being the centre of attention,” he said.

“So that’s why moved the pōwhiri up to the Treaty Grounds, instead of each political party having their own and sort of being lightning rods for discontent.”

He said it was one of the few - if not the only - times each political party could come together outside Parliament and be held to account on Māori issues in a respectful environment.

“What we’ve created over the four years is a sense of coming together, where we can all enjoy just being New Zealanders together.”

He referenced the traditional breakfast barbecue, introduced by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This had to be scrapped this year, however, due to concerns about Covid-19 and security issues due to the threat of violent protesters.

“Unfortunately with a whole heap of politicians in one place, we couldn’t guarantee the safety of everyone,” Davis said.

“We just didn’t want the divisions again, we don’t want Waitangi to return to the conflict it has in the past.

“It’s a day where we put aside all our differences and come together as New Zealanders and celebrate the Treaty of Waitangi.”