Politics

What iwi leaders will tell Chris Hipkins about co-governance

Audrey Young
By
8 mins to read
Tukoroirangi Morgan, chair of Waikato-Tainui tribal executive Te Arataura, has been nominated as co-chair of the Three Waters northern entity. Photo / Audrey Young

When iwi chairs meet new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Waitangi today, some leaders will be asking him to get rid of the “co-governance” label and replace it with “partnership” or “mahi tahi.”

Key among

