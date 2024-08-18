Peters, who was Foreign Minister during Guterres’ first visit has spent time with him both here and in the Pacific before.

He met Guterres in New York earlier this year on his visit to the United Nations. In a statement at the time, Peters said his discussion underscored the “crucial role that the United Nations must play” in helping the Pacific to meet the challenges of climate change and development.

The pair met in New York, following Peters’ address to the UN general assembly, in which he accused the Security Council of failing to act decisively in response to the conflict in Gaza.

Peters said he Guterres also discussed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a topic that is likely to come up again this week.

At the time, New Zealand was wavering on sending its regular payment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) a UN organisation supporting Palestinian refugees. UNRWA was implicated in the Hamas attacks on Israel after it was alleged some UNRWA staff were connected to Hamas, the organisation that carried out the October 7 attacks on Israel.

A recent UN investigation was not able to independently authenticate information used by Israel to support the allegations made against UNRWA staff, however the investigation did find that nine staff “may have been involved in the 7 October attacks”. Those staff had their contracts terminated.

Peters confirmed earlier this year that New Zealand’s payment to UNRWA would be made as scheduled.

