The head of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Auckland on Friday.
The visit will be Guterres’ second visit to New Zealand as Secretary-General. His first was in 2019 when he visited in the wake of the March 15 terror attacks on a wider tour of the region.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed the visit in a post to X (Twitter) saying the Government was “looking forward to welcoming United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Auckland for a short visit later this week”.
Guterres will later travel to Tonga for discussions with Pacific leaders as part of the Pacific Islands Forum, Peters said.
Guterres, who served as the Prime Minister of Portugal, was elected Secretary-General in 2016, beating New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who was also in the running. He took office in 2017.