This morning, a small group of protesters gathered outside Parliament, holding banners that read: “Kill the Treaty Principles Bill, protect te Tiriti.”

In Auckland, around 40 protesters have also gathered outside the ACT electorate office in Epsom.

Many are holding signs that read “Together for Te Tiriti” and chanting “Kill the bill”. Someone behind the megaphone has called the Prime Minister “spineless” for his coalition with ACT.

“Expect resistance, expect disruption.”

A spokesperson for the PSA said they stand against the Treaty Principles Bill and “anything that undermines the Treaty”.

Seymour is not at Parliament today. He is in Napier for a hui and school visits.

The Herald understands protester numbers are expected to grow ahead of the introduction of the bill at 2pm. The actual bill is expected to be published around noon on Parliament’s website.

Seymour’s bill proposes replacing the many Treaty principles that have been developed over several decades by the courts and other entities with three new ones. He believes Parliament, not the courts, should define the principles.

Treaty principles are ways of interpreting the Treaty proper in law.

National and NZ First have already said they will not support the bill past a first reading. The bill will go to a select committee for six months from November to May.

Iwi leader Justin Tipa, the kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, said the Government was wasting everyone’s time and energy on a bill that was going nowhere.

“The bill is an attack on our rangatiratanga and the move to bring it forward is yet another tactic to distract us from the real issues facing New Zealanders. This bill is being advanced without us and in spite of us.”

“For Ngāi Tahu, it’s simple. In 1840, Ngāi Tahu rangatira committed to a constitutional monarchy whose right to govern rests on its obligation to recognise and protect the tino rangatiratanga of iwi and hapū. There is honour in that agreement; it is not something that should be subject to the whims of political parties.”

Seymour says the purpose of the bill was to provide certainty and clarity around the principles and to promote a national conversation about their place in our constitutional arrangements.

“Far from being a divisive document, the Treaty is a powerful guide for New Zealand’s future, establishing that all New Zealanders have the same rights and duties, and that the Government has a duty to protect those rights.”

Helmut Modlik, tumu whakarae (chief executive) of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, said all New Zealanders should be concerned about the bill.

“Seymour’s underhanded actions, backed by the Government, to introduce the bill to the House early before the Waitangi Tribunal’s report was scheduled to be released is shameful.”

Seymour recently debated Modlik on the policy. Modlik urged Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to “show stronger leadership and kill the bill now”.

“This charade has gone on long enough.”

Te Arataura chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan said the Government was using its legislative powers recklessly and accused the Government of bringing forward the introduction date forward to try to stifle the release of the Waitangi Tribunal’s second report. Seymour denied this when asked yesterday.

“This is not how modern first world democracies should operate because we know unfettered power promotes corrupt decision-making processes and distrust in our political leadership and direction.”

