Treaty Principles Bill ‘damaging’ Government-Māori relationship, says Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel

Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel has called for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to “show leadership” and squash the contentious Treaty Principles Bill, saying it is “damaging” any hope of a positive relationship between the Crown and Māori.
“At an organisational level, it’s naturally disappointing. At an iwi and hapū level, it’s devastating.”
The policy has been a high priority for the Act Party, and part of Act’s coalition agreement with National. National, and Act’s other coalition partner, NZ First, say they will support the bill through its first stage but not beyond that.
The Waitangi Tribunal has described it as discriminatory and “a solution to a problem that does not exist”, while more than 400 church leaders have written an open letter calling for MPs to do everything in their power to stop the bill from going to select committee.
Act Party leader David Seymour has strongly pushed back against the criticism and defended the proposal, saying he wants to ensure all New Zealanders are afforded the same duties and rights.