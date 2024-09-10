Treaty Principles Bill ‘damaging’ Government-Māori relationship, says Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel

He described pushback by the churches as undemocratic and not the first-time the church had tried to interfere in democracy.

Tangaere-Manuel, the MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, said Luxon was “wasting everyone’s time and actually, quite frankly, damaging what hope they had in terms of positive relationships with Māori”.

Asked what impact the conversations around the proposal could have on the Māori-Crown relationship, Tangaere-Manuel said: “People are thinking, ‘my goodness, here we are thinking we have made progress as partners of the Treaty. We feel oppressed again, we feel silenced, and they want to make us second grade citizens in our own country’.”

Seymour said changes had been made to the proposal to add references to iwi and hapū to the proposed definitions of the principles.

Labour MP Willie Jackson said Seymour’s changes “surprised” him but did not make the proposal any more palatable.

“We don’t trust him, we don’t trust his motives, and this bill should be thrown straight out,” Jackson said.

“We know that the driver of this is to extinguish Māori rights, indigenous rights [...] you know where Seymour is coming from, he wants six months of mayhem in terms of the debate. It looks like Seymour is looking for a major debate over the next four to six months and it looks like he’s got it.”

National ministers and MPs who were asked by the Herald about the bill at Parliament on Tuesday morning all pointed to the party’s coalition agreement with Act.

