Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Three Waters fix could mean credit downgrades for some councils, but borrowing costs unlikely to rise significantly - LGFA chief

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Local Government Minister Simeon Brown announcing the new water model. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown announcing the new water model. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Changes announced by the Government last week to allow new Council-Controlled Organisations and councils themselves to take on more debt could reduce council credit ratings and put up borrowing costs, according to Local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics