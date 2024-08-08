Advertisement
The big questions that hang over Three Waters

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
The Government has agreed to weaken new water quality regulation to reduce some costs for councils that would struggle to meet the new, high standards. Photo / 123rf

Three Key Facts

  • The Government announced key parts of its replacement for Labour’s Three Waters policy on Thursday.
  • Councils have more freedom to amalgamate water services than under the prior policy, which forced amalgamations.
  • The Local Government Funding Agency will allow new water entities access to its borrowing.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

ANALYSIS

During the election

