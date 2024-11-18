Thousands fewer families getting support as unemployment rises

People who lose their jobs also lose some working for families tax credits. Photo / Supplied

The number of families receiving one of the main Working for Families tax credits is down more than 25,000 since the pandemic, falling from 187,000 in the 2021 tax year to 161,000 in 2023.

However, an economist specialising in child poverty warns the fall in numbers is not due to families no longer needing the support of the credit. The In-Work Tax Credit (IWTC) is worth up to $100 a week for families with 1-3 children and more for larger families.

Instead, it could be the opposite.

The IWTC is only available to families who work. As the Reserve Bank has tightened interest rates, increasing the ranks of the unemployed, many parents receiving the credits are likely to have been laid off, losing not just their jobs, but their eligibility for the IWTC.

The unemployment rate rose from a low of 3.2% in the December quarter of 2021 to 4% in the same quarter in 2023. If there is a trend, it will be more obvious in the next set of data. The unemployment rate for the last quarter was 4.8%