Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: What your house has in common with a nuclear submarine

6 minutes to read
The Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to keep the the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at at 0.25 per cent for now.

The Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to keep the the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at at 0.25 per cent for now.

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

You might not be able to hear it behind the masks, but New Zealand's homeowners breathed a collective sigh of relief on Tuesday after a speech from assistant Reserve Bank governor Christian Hawkesby suggested

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.