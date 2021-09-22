Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Three arrested after lockdown burglary spree

Police discovered a number of stolen items in Mt Albert and Mt Roskill properties yesterday. Photo / NZ Police

Three people will appear in court after stealing expensive branded handbags, tools and construction equipment across Auckland during lockdown.

A woman, 27, has been charged with eight burglaries across the Auckland City area since the city was placed under alert level 4 restrictions in August.

These included five robberies targeting Post Shops in Mt Roskill, Epsom, College Hill and Auckland's CBD, as well as construction sites in central Auckland.

She will appear in the Auckland District Court next month.

Two other people were arrested as a result of further fraud offences identified.

Police raided two properties in Mt Albert and Mt Roskill yesterday using officers from tactical and financial crime units.

A number of stolen items were found during the search warrants, including items from high end brands Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and shoes.

Police are making follow up inquiries in relation to this stolen property.

It comes as a number of people in Auckland suburbs reported having parcels and food boxes stolen from their letterboxes and porches during lockdown.

Some residents believe opportunistic thieves had followed delivery trucks as they dropped off online orders during lockdown.