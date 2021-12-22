Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: The border will open despite Omicron

5 minutes to read
There are 56 Covid-19 cases in the community today and officials have confirmed the virus is in the Wellington region. Video / NZ Herald

There are 56 Covid-19 cases in the community today and officials have confirmed the virus is in the Wellington region. Video / NZ Herald

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The pandemic's effect on our political metabolism was on full display this week when the Omicron variant managed to force what had hitherto been unthinkable: a massive U-turn from both major parties.

Less than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid