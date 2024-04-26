OPINION

This is a transcript of Audrey Young’s subscriber-only Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select ‘Premium Politics Briefing’ and save your preferences. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Welcome to the Politics Briefing. Paul Goldsmith must be pinching himself. Three years ago, he was in the political doldrums. Following the blunders and drubbing at the 2020 election, National leader Judith Collins had just demoted him from his No 3 ranking earned under Simon Bridges to No 12 and taken finance from him. Today he is on the front bench at No 7 and has been confirmed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as one of his most dependable ministers, taking over media and communications from the demoted Melissa Lee. Collins herself has also been rehabilitated under Luxon from a failed leader to a high-functioning minister.

It’s not as though Goldsmith didn’t already have enough to do. Holding the justice portfolio in a Government focused on law and order and reviewing the place of the Treaty of Waitangi in New Zealand laws will be a big test of his political deftness. But so too will be his response to the crisis in the media sector. Goldsmith is already across many of the issues in his capacity as minister responsible for NZ on Air. Read Shayne Currie’s interview with him (also linked below) to get a sense of how he will go about the new role.

Goldsmith, or Goldie as he is often called, was first elected to Parliament in 2011. But he already knew the place intimately, having worked as a press secretary to three ministers - John Banks as Police Minister, Simon Upton as Environment Minister and Phil Goff as Foreign Minister. He had a stint on Auckland Council and served as a minister in the John Key and Bill English governments.

Goldsmith attended Anzac Day commemorations in London with Goff, who is now High Commissioner to London. He will be heading to Geneva as Justice Minister to attend the United Nations Human Rights Council review of New Zealand’s record in human rights - termed the fourth universal periodic review - which is conducted every five years.

Alongside the Secretary of Justice, Andrew Kibblewhite, he will be subjected to questions, comments and criticism by 47 countries - many with dubious records themselves - about New Zealand’s record on such issues as the use of solitary confinement in prisons, disestablishing the Māori Health Authority, the use of te reo Māori in the public sector, co-governance, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. Those are some of the issues New Zealand’s Human Rights Commission has covered in its initial report to the council. The review will be conducted between 7pm and 10.30pm NZT Monday, April 29 and will be live-streamed on UN Web TV.

No one saw it coming, but Luxon’s decision to remove Lee and Penny Simmonds after just five months was a stunning move and completely justified. Even in their public performances in the House, both ministers were struggling. They were being targeted by the Opposition for a reason. They smelt blood. Claire Trevett has written an opinion piece (see below) on what it means for the rest of the term.

NZDF soldiers on at Gallipoli

Meanwhile, the high point of Anzac Day yesterday was the dawn service at Gallipoli, where Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters delivered an excellent speech - no doubt crafted by his special adviser Jon Johannson - and the NZDF soldiered on magnificently despite the loss of uniforms and musical instruments en route.

Quote unquote

“This is how I roll. This is how I lead” - Christopher Luxon explains why his first reshuffle has happened so quickly.

“We must reject and resist those who seek to conquer and control. We must always see the path of peace. Then, and only then, will the men buried here not have died in vain” - Winston Peters delivers a speech at Gallipoli full of soaring rhetoric, including subtle references to Russia and China.

Micro quiz

What two full portfolios did Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds each keep in the reshuffle? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Labour leader Chris Hipkins talks to reporters about Wednesday's Cabinet reshuffle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Labour leader Chris Hipkins for roundly bagging Christopher Luxon after dumping two ministers, Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds, despite having repeatedly called for it. Ditto Willie Jackson.

Bouquet

Bryony Williams sings with the New Zealand Army Band. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Goes to soprano Lance Corporal Bryony Williams for her gorgeous performance at Gallipoli yesterday (dressed in black instead of uniform) and the Last Post bugler, Able Musician Orson Paine, who played a cornet borrowed from the Aussies after baggage was delayed. The compere, former Newshub Press Gallery member Mitchell Alexander, did rather well too.

Latest political news and views

Media plan: In his first interview as Media and Communications Minister, Paul Goldsmith outlines how he plans to tackle his new portfolio.

Opinion - reshuffle: Christopher Luxon’s rapid-fire reshuffle of the media and disability portfolios sends a stark warning to all ministers, writes Claire Trevett.

Reshuffle: Melissa Lee and Penny Simonds have been stripped of the media and disability portfolios in a surprise reshuffle by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Opinion - reshuffle: Christopher Luxon’s brutal dispatch of two under-performing ministers after just 149 days is to be commended, writes Matthew Hooton.

Tribunal v MP: An appeal has been lodged after the High Court ruled Children’s Minister Karen Chhour cannot be compelled to appear before the Waitangi Tribunal.

Tribunal v MP: The High Court has ruled Children’s Minister Karen Chhour cannot be compelled to appear before the Waitangi Tribunal.

Opinion - public sector cuts: The Government needs to take a nuanced approach towards right-sizing the public sector, writes Jenée Tibshraeny.

Police workload: The Police Association is concerned a reduction in public sector staff will add to the growing workload of officers.

Fast-track bill: One of the firms approached about the Government’s new fast-track consenting bill has a part-owner whose other company donated to NZ First and MP Shane Jones.

Infrastructure plan: The Government has accidentally revealed it is considering axing the $6 billion National Resilience Plan set up after Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods.

Patch ban: A former Black Power member says the Government’s proposed patch ban will only lead to gang members wearing colours and getting tattoos of gang insignia.

Tory Whanau interview: Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has talked about the “brutal” nature of the job and addressed rumours she is positioning herself to make a run for Parliament.

Severe weather response: New Zealand needs to overhaul its preparation and response planning for severe weather events, a Government inquiry has found.

Covid spending: A school pet, yoga and a speaker are some of the ways school principals spent a $6.3 million fund to support their well-being during the Covid pandemic.

End of life laws: The End of Life Choice Act needs changes when it comes up for review later this year, say the architect of New Zealand’s assisted dying laws and hospice leaders.

Parliament resumes next Tuesday after a two-week recess. Winston Peters has a couple of important speeches and James Shaw’s valedictory speech is on Wednesday.

Quiz answer: Melissa Lee is still Minister of Economic Development and Ethnic Affairs; Penny Simmonds is still Minister for the Environment and Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills.

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

For more political news and views, listen to On the Tiles, the Herald’s politics podcast.



