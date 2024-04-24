Melissa Lee has been tipped out of Cabinet and stripped of the Broadcasting portfolio in a surprise re-shuffle by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Luxon announced this morning that Paul Goldsmith would take on the Media and Communications portfolio. The reshuffle has also seen Penny Simmonds dropped as Disability Issues Minister, which Louise Upston will pick up on.

It comes after Lee struggled to front on issues confronting the media sector, including the collapse of Newshub and cuts at TVNZ.

Luxon said that as issues changed in prominence, he planned to switch ministerial responsibilities to make sure the Government was best placed to deliver for New Zealanders.

“It has become clear in recent months that there are significant challenges in the media sector. Similarly, we have discovered major financial issues with programmes run by the Ministry of Disabled People.

“I have come to the view it is important to have senior Cabinet Ministers considering these issues.

“There are significant synergies between the Arts, Culture and Heritage portfolio and Media and Communications – as such, I’ve asked Paul Goldsmith to take the lead on media issues for the Government.

“The challenges facing our media are being seen all over the world. While there are limited levers for Government here, I look forward to Paul progressing work to ensure regulatory settings are appropriate to enable the media to modernise and adapt to a changing media environment.”

He said placing the switch in the disability issues portfolio would free Penny Simmonds up to focus on the Environment portfolio and Tertiary Education.

“Given the changes, Melissa Lee will move outside of Cabinet. Climate Change and Revenue Minister Simon Watts will move into Cabinet.”

Simmonds was forced to apologise following backlash from the disability community after the Ministry of Disabled People - Whaikaha - made a surprise announcement of changes to purchasing rules for disabled people’s equipment and support services, limiting what those in the disabled community could spend their entitlements on.

The move was met with strong criticism from the community. Simmonds initially defended the decision, saying anecdotal evidence suggested entitlements had been spent on massages and overseas trips. She also referenced the dire financial state of the ministry.

Simmonds later apologised for how the matter was handled. The Opposition repeatedly called for Simmonds to be sacked from the portfolio.

“This is really about the right people being on the right assignment at the right time,” Luxon said.